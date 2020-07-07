Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 448,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.