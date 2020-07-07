Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 26,374 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

