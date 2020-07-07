Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Altice USA by 47.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428,458 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,840,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 271.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $9,344,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,964,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

