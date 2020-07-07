Royal Bank of Canada Sells 404,824 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404,824 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BANC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

