Royal Bank of Canada Sells 91,506 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,476 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 599,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $5,626,339.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

