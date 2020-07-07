Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

