Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 321,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 310,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of SLB opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

