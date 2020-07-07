Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 52.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

