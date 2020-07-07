Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

NYSE:SHW opened at $592.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $603.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

