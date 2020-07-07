Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

