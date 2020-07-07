Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

