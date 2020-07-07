Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 2,145 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.