SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.

