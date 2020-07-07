Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

