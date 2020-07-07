Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Lifted by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $253,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after buying an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $64,592,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after buying an additional 514,188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

