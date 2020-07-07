State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 11,397 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

