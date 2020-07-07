State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,914 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

DG opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

