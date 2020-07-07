State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,779.40 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.19.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

