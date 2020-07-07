State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

MKTX opened at $501.88 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $531.43. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

