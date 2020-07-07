State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,425 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $189.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

