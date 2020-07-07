State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 77,982 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 357.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,059 shares of company stock valued at $37,206,126. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $149.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

