State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,348 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

