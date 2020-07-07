State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $148,871,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $130,411,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

