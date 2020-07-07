State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Humana by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,382,000 after buying an additional 54,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Humana by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.36. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.