State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,859 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,827 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

