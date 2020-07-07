State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.32 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

