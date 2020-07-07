State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $2,543,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average is $181.97. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

