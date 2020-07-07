State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $217,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 103,449.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

