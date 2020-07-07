State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.02 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

