State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

