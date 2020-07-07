State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.47 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

