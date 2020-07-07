State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 55,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $264,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,292 shares of company stock worth $23,310,973. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of EA opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $136.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

