State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $16.44 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 266,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.