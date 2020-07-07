State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 100,056 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 152.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,946,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

