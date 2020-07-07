State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 16,882 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 88.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,985 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 123.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

