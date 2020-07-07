State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.