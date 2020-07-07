State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

