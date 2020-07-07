State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 347.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 35.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

