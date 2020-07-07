State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $250.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.70. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

