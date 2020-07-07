State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,533 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $334.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $178.92 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.89.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

