State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,943 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $333.25 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $344.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.80 and a 200 day moving average of $288.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

