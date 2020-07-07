State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,252 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

