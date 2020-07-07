State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 415,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

