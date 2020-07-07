State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Crane were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.