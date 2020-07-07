State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $402,000 Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in City were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in City in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

