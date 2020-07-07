State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,010 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BRP were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. BRP Inc has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 3.59.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

