State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 10,546 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 497,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

