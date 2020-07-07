State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,553 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.