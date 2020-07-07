State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,099,047 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 365,771 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.00% of eBay worth $1,055,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

