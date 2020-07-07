State Street Corp Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of Roper Technologies worth $1,342,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $393.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

